NeighborhoodHeroes: Students and teachers making desks for kids learning from home

Many students are still distance learning. Some don't always have the perfect set up to comfortably learn from home. The National Honor Society with Indio High School created an initiative to bring desks to kids who are learning from home in partnership with California Scholarship Federation (CSF) members. The club, faculty and students, built, repurposed, and painted desks to handout to students learning from home. They named this initiative "Desks for Distance Learning."

"Upon receiving so many responses, we realized that the need in our community was far greater than we had originally anticipated," said organizers for the project. They have gifted over 40 desks to students in the community and spend hours each day making it happen.

This project not only helps the kids learning from home to have a comfortable and dedicated working space but also helps the kids who are creatively painting the desks for others.

Many students wrote in notes on their involvement with Desks for Distance Learning:

"The reason I volunteered into doing this project is to help students in need and during this hard time everyone is struggling, so I should help. The people who helped me do this was my dad because he has more experience in painting than I do. During my experience, I felt good and proud of myself on the inside because I'm helping someone," said Alexa Wilches Cruz (Freshman-CSF).

News Channel 3's Taban Sharifi will speak with administrators of the initiative, student helpers, and those to receive the desks in today's Neighborhood Heroes segment. Tune in to KESQ News Channel 3 for the full story!

