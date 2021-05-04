Groundbreaking kicks off $30M expansion and renovation at the Betty Ford Center in Rancho Mirage

Top Stories

The Betty Ford Center in Rancho Mirage is about to undergo a $30 million expansion and renovation.

"The four-year, $30 million project—to include construction of three new buildings and updates to the grounds—will transform the campus of the treatment center founded by former First Lady Betty Ford and former U.S. Ambassador Leonard Firestone in 1982, enabling it to meet increasing demand for services, respond to evolving needs and help more people," according to a release explaining the project.

"We have been honored to provide healing and hope to thousands of individuals and families at the Betty Ford Center, and with the continued generosity of grateful alumni and other donors, will build upon Mrs. Ford's legacy by transforming the campus and expanding access to quality care," said Mark G. Mishek, president and CEO of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. "The impact of substance use and mental health disorders is growing due to a number of factors including the tremendous stress and strain of the COVID-19 pandemic. Amid record-high overdoses, and the daily pain experienced by millions of families struggling through the chaos of addiction, it is imperative that we build capacity to help more people; create more flexible ways to engage with services; provide healing spaces that reflect the dignity and respect all health care patients deserve; and amplify the attractive, stigma-busting reality that treatment is effective and recovery works."

Mishek is retiring this summer and will be handing the torch to incoming President and CEO Joseph Lee, MD. Lee is among those at the groundbreaking event Tuesday, along with Susan Ford Bales, Hazelden Betty Ford Trustee and daughter of President and Mrs. Ford.

