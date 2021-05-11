Newsom introduces $12 Billion in tackling homelessness crisis as part of $100 billion ‘California Comeback Plan’

Top Stories

Governor Gavin Newsom is set to talk at 10:30 a.m. in San Diego County to highlight $12 billion in new investments tackling homelessness. This is part of the $100 billion 'California Comeback Plan.' Watch live below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cVkfcRIeeSA

Tune in tonight at 6 p.m. for the full story on this new development of the 'California Comeback Plan.'

Monday, Newsom announced billions in stimulus checks for middle class families and billions in rent payments. Details of the $100 billion ‘California Comeback Plan’ as Newsom outlines economic recovery strategy.