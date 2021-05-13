Crash on 86 Expressway leaves 2 people dead, and 2 others injured

Top Stories

A crash on the 86 expressway near Coachella Thursday morning has left two people dead and 2 other patients are being transported to local hospitals.

According to Cal Fire, they received a call just before 11 am Thursday morning of the two vehicle crash on the 86 Expressway near Coachella.

The Riverside County Sheriff Department confirmed that the crash involved a big rig and a sedan.

"Right now there is a hard closure on southbound 86 and the I-10," says Sgt. Deanna Pecoraro, "The northbound lanes are not affected at this time. We do plan on being in the area for the next few hours and ask the public to stay away from the area."

Crews are also working on a power pole that is down at the crash scene and power may be out to some customers near that area. The exact cause of the collision is still under investigation.