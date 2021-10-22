Riverside County’s unemployment rate drops below 7%

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - With gains throughout most sectors of the regional

economy last month, Riverside County's unemployment rate dropped below 7%,

according to figures released today by the California Employment Development

Department.

The jobless rate in September, based on preliminary EDD estimates, was

6.6%, compared to 7.6% in August.

The September rate was exactly 4 percentage points lower than the year-

ago level, when countywide unemployment stood at 10.6%, amid the public

health lockdowns.

About 73,400 residents were recorded as out of work last month, and

1,041,500 were employed, according to EDD.

Coachella had the highest unemployment rate countywide in September at

14.4%, followed by Mecca at 10.4%, Desert Hot Springs and Winchester each

at 9.8%, East Hemet at 9.5% and Highgrove at 9.3%

The combined unemployment rate for Riverside and San Bernardino

counties in September was also 6.6%, down from 7.6% in August, according to

figures.

Bi-county data indicated payrolls expanded by the widest margin in

trade, transportation and utilities, which netted an increase of 5,200

positions, primarily in warehousing.

The agricultural, manufacturing, professional business services and

public sectors altogether added another 3,200 jobs, while miscellaneous

unclassified industries posted a gain of 1,400.

The information technology sector was unchanged.

Payrolls in the construction, financial services, health services and

hospitality sectors declined by an estimated total 2,200 jobs, data showed.

EDD said the statewide non-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate last

month was 6.4%.