Lockdown at Desert Hot Springs High School lifted, roads blocked off at Cactus and 5th Street

UPDATE 4:00 p.m. - School officials with Palm Springs Unified School District say the lockdown has been lifted.

We have a crew on scene near the High School at 4th and Cactus where several DHS Police officers are located, and the roadway is taped off with crime tape. We are still working to find out what exactly is going on, stay with News Channel 3 for updates.

ORIGINAL POST

Students at Desert Hot Springs High School are under lockdown orders due to police activity in the area according to officials with Palm Springs Unified School District.

Joan Boiko, the Coordinator of Communications & Community Outreach, said they do not have details on what kind of activity at this moment.

The lockdown order happened at dismissal time at the high school, so most students were released to their parents.

There are about 200 students still on campus as of 3:45 p.m. They are being released to their parents when they arrive.

News Channel 3 has reached out to Desert Hot Springs police for more information.

We will update as soon as we hear back from officials.