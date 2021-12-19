Variety the Children’s Charity of the Desert gives out bikes to 400 valley kids

Variety Children's Charity of the Desert is giving bikes and helmets to 400 deserving local 4th-grade students. It's a part of the 26th annual Variety Children's Charity of the Desert bike giveaway.

Elementary students from low-income families are nominated by their teachers for showing good citizenship, exceptional effort, and respect for self, family, and teachers.

This year, Variety will exceed 8,000 bikes distributed over the 26 years during this giveaway.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Palm Springs Motors. It's COVID-safe, drive-through event.

Tune in at 6 p.m. to learn more about how organizers have made the event possible and how you can continue to help out this holiday season.