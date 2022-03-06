Local nonprofit asking for donations to support Ukraine refugees

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, several locals in the valley have taken it upon themselves to help the people of Ukraine.

One of the latest local organizations pledging to help Ukraine refugees is the Mensch International Foundation. Steven Geiger is the group's founder and he is asking for donations to help provide the refugees with what they need.

“These refugees, at least temporarily, they need shelter, they need food, they need transportation, everything takes money, they need money to do everything they have to do while they're refugees," said Geiger.

Click here to donate to the International Mensch Foundation

Gieger understands their hardships. He used to be a refugee himself escaping Hungary back in the 50s. To this day, he still has connections in Hungary, which is one of the countries where many Ukraine refugees are going.

“If [you] send any money, whether it's one cent or a dollar or $100- $1000, it will get to the right people in Hungary to help the people that are coming there," said Gieger.

Other valley locals have kickstarted their own efforts to help as well. One family raising money to help relatives in Ukraine who are running low on supplies.

“We've been having huge support from the community. I have never seen anything like this before in my life," said Nadia Popova who emigrated from Ukraine. "It's absolutely beautiful, what we can all do together.”

Click here to visit the Popovas' fundraiser page.

https://youtu.be/uzWrpINt2Cg

Plus, a local doctor with family ties to Ukraine is asking for help in sending countless first-aid kits.

“They need basic first aid kits and just my training and experience has taught me enough that we can create these cheap and we can get it out to where it really makes a difference," said Dr. Dan Olesnicky, the medical director and Executive Urgent Care in Indian Wells.

MED KIT COMPONENTS

L/XL vinyl gloves - 4

XL surgical dressing or maxi pad - 2

Butterfly closure or sterile strips - 4

Heavy duty band aids - 6

Large gauze pads 4x4- 3

Triple antibiotic ointment - 1 tube or a couple of packets ($0.88 Walmart)

Self-adhering bandage (eg Coban) or elastic bandage wrap (eg Ace wrap)- 1

Cotton bandage roll or rolled gauze - 1

Any completed kits can be dropped off at the Executive Urgent Care in Indian Wells.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=It3TItgl7o4

Everyone with the same goal: to support and lift the people of Ukraine.

“I'm reaching out to my people to my neighbors, whether it's in Palm Springs, or Coachella, or Mecca, or Palm Desert-- if you're not wealthy, you can still send $10. Send it as much as you can, it will go to a place where it has to go," said Gieger.