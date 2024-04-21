Locals celebrate free ‘Family Day: In The Gardens’ event at Sunnylands

Sunnylands Center and Gardens in Rancho Mirage hosted it annual Family Day event on Sunday morning. The public was invited to explore the desert ecosystems, plants, and animals in a fun-filled day here in the Coachella Valley.

The event ran from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and parking and admission were free all day. Families had the chance to take part in several activities, including, guide bird walks, plant printing with Leslie Kelly Shockly, owner of Tea With Iris, and rock painting. Several booths featured organizations like S.C.R.A.P. Gallery, Creative Classes with Elaine, ItRefills, Los Angeleaves, The Desert Horticulture Society of the Coachella Valley, and the Living Desert Zoo.

Kids were also able to play with toys and games inside the lawn in the West Gardens.