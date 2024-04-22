Earth Day tips to live more sustainably at home

Earth Day is a great time to consider how you can help out our planet. Whether it be by picking up a piece of trash on the side of the road, or committing to using more sustainable items, here are a few ways you can celebrate Earth Day at home.

Consider swapping out some of your every-day items with ones that are made sustainably and with recycled materials to lower your carbon footprint.

BATHROOM

Switch to bar soap . A bar of soap uses less packaging than liquid soap or shower gel, takes less water to produce, and - being lighter and smaller to transport – has a lower carbon footprint . Plus, it cleans as effectively, smells as good and frequently costs less than liquid alternatives. You can even buy shampoo and conditioner soap bars.

. A bar of soap uses less packaging than liquid soap or shower gel, takes less water to produce, and - being lighter and smaller to transport – . Plus, it cleans as effectively, smells as good and frequently costs less than liquid alternatives. You can even buy shampoo and conditioner soap bars. Many of these same benefits can also come from switching out your toilet paper roll . By opting for tissue brands made from 100% recycled content, you can help reduce pressure on climate-critical forests and the threatened species that depend on them. NRDC’s new “Issue with Tissue” report and sustainability scorecard grades 145 different toilet paper, facial tissue and paper towel brands on sustainability, from “A” thru “F,” with brands that use 100% recycled content receiving the highest grades overall given their lower carbon footprint and reduced forest impact.

LIVING ROOM/ BEDROOMS

Many of our home electronics continue to draw power even when they’re switched off – so unplugging your phone once it’s fully charged and switching to smart power strips are simple ways to significantly cut down on wasted energy around your home.

Using a ceiling fan year-round can add up to a whopping 90% reduction in energy use, compared to running your air conditioner.

year-round can add up to a whopping 90% reduction in energy use, compared to running your air conditioner. Installing motion sensor lights and energy-efficient LED bulbs will save you money while also cutting down on your home’s energy use. Plus, LED bulbs use up to 90 percent less energy than incandescent bulbs. When our light bulbs use less energy, that translates to less polluting fossil fuels used to make that electricity.

KITCHEN/ LAUNDRY ROOM

Using a dishwasher and laundry machine is not only more convenient, but also saves on gallons of water compared to hand-washing. But wait to run both appliances until you have full loads that needs cleaning

Whenever possible, reaching for dishcloths or reusable cloth napkins in place of paper towels will help you cut down on waste and costs, all while lowering your carbon footprint.

will help you cut down on waste and costs, all while lowering your carbon footprint.

Use recycling and compost bins in your kitchen. Doing so can go a long way in helping divert waste from landfills and cutting down on greenhouse gas emissions. In particular, food waste is the most prevalent material found in U.S. municipal landfills, with greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to those of 50 million gas-powered cars.

These tips and more can be found at Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC).