Partners Against Violence recognize Denim Day during Sexual Assault Awareness Month

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. On the last Wednesday of the month, Denim Day is observed.

Denim Day was established as a day of action to raise awareness about sexual violence and combat victim-blaming.

The initiative began 25 years ago, and today people worldwide wear jeans with a purpose.

Currently, over half of women and 1 in 3 men have experienced sexual violence in their lifetime.

Moreover, more than 4 in 5 female abuse survivors disclosed that they were abused before turning 25.

“Perpetrators are mainly people that we know," said Sara Shook, the Program Director for Partners Against Violence, Coachella Valley and Morongo Basin. "It's not always strangers. 85% of the perpetrators are acquaintances of the survivor."

At the Coachella Valley Partners Against Violence Office, their mission is to offer support services to survivors of violent crime, their families, and our community.

"We have our 24 hour hotline, we provide advocacy, and crisis intervention concealing during the reporting process, and we continue with the surveyor through the court process and we also provide counseling services," Shook said. "We work with all ages, and we work very closely with other organizations in the community. We are here for as long as a suborn needs us and all of our services are free and confidential."

This non-profit organization recognizes Denim Day as a means to globally unite people in solidarity with survivors of sexual violence.

"A lot of people say that they would love to be able to help, but maybe they don't have the money, time or resources," said Shook "But everyone has jeans! So today is our day to stand in solidity together."

To learn more about denim day, go to www.denimday.org.

And for a local resource, go to www.partnersagainstviolence.org