Stagecoach brings Country Music fans to Indio, road closures in the area

The Stagecoach Festival begins today, featuring country music's premier stars, including headline performances by Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, and Morgan Wallen.

Lola Kirke will inaugurate the festival today at 12:20 p.m. on the Palomino Stage.

On Sunday, Miranda Lambert will conclude the festival.

The three-day festival will create road closures. Avenue 50 between Monroe Street and Madison Avenue will be closed through Monday, May 6. Additionally, road closures will occur on Avenue 49, Avenue 50, Hjorth Street, and Madison Street from Friday to Monday.

Some attendees will camp at the Empire Polo Club throughout the weekend.

Non-campers can begin securing parking spots in the general parking area as early as 9 a.m. from Friday to Sunday, before the venue opens at noon each day.

