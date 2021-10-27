California Natural Resources Agency hosting virtual meeting to introduce review panel on water importation at Salton Sea

The California Natural Resources Agency is hosting an online public meeting on Tuesday evening to introduce the Independent Review Panel on Water Importation.

The Salton Sea Management Program (SSMP) is establishing an Independent Review Panel (Panel) to review concepts for water importation to the Salton Sea for its long-term restoration

The Independent Review Panel will be led by Panel Chair, Dr. Rominder Suri. Dr. Suri is Professor and Chair of the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Temple University, and founding director of Temple University’s NSF-funded Water, Environment, and Technology (WET) Center.

The meeting will begin with a brief introduction to the Panel’s charge, process, and timeline, and an opportunity for public comment from local residents.

The meeting starts at 5:30 PM on Zoom.

Meeting Link: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/91775135651?pwd=ZGs2dTJOQWw5anVu&utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery&fbclid=IwAR2ePXnPaomvujM8YKbZ2evRB5jXYbSQ-2p8MxMgRV3OjlYU-a0wbb7-qq0#success

You can send questions and comments at any time to sslt-eval-input@ucsc.edu .

Simultaneous translation will be provided.

