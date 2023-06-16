





SBEMP Attorneys: A Great Place to Work

Our Vision

When SBEMP Attorneys was founded in 1995, our founding partners had a vision to build a firm with a special and distinctive culture that would allow our employees to thrive as hard-working professionals while providing exceptional, personalized service to our clients. As the largest law firm in the Coachella Valley, and one of the largest in the Inland Empire, we continue to grow and seek talented individuals who want to be part of something special.

Fostering Professional Growth and Success: Our Workplace Culture

Our workplace culture is built on several core values. We provide clear pathways for promotion and invest in ongoing professional development for all employees. We heavily invest in technology and productivity resources to ensure everyone can flourish in their roles. SBEMP’s leaders emphasize mentorship, helping every individual strive for their full potential. We also prioritize work-life balance and have an open-door communication culture where everyone can discuss their challenges and concerns.

Commitment to Diversity: Empowering Through Inclusion

Diversity is a vital aspect of our firm. Half of our partners are women, and our team represents a rich tapestry of backgrounds, ethnicities, cultures, and orientations. We believe that diversity fosters creativity, innovation, and problem-solving, which ultimately benefits our clients.

Attracting and Retaining Top Talent: Key Factors for Success

Attracting and retaining highly talented individuals has been a key factor in our success. Our reputation as a premier law firm and our work with top-tier clients attract exceptional lawyers and support staff. We provide engaging and challenging opportunities to work on interesting and significant matters which brings out the best in our team members, enabling them to grow professionally and find fulfillment in their work.

We offer competitive pay, comprehensive benefits, and flexibility in roles to maximize performance. We empower our employees to be autonomous while providing the necessary support and supervision. Collaboration is at the core of our firm, ensuring that no individual shoulders the weight of a matter, case, or client alone. We actively listen to our staff and continuously strive to improve our firm based on their feedback.

Join SBEMP Attorneys: Be a Part of Something Extraordinary

If you like what you see, contact John Pinkney, Managing Partner, at (760) 322-2275 or pinkney@sbemp.com to learn about the exciting opportunities we have available for lawyers and support team members.