Rancho Mirage Scholar Athlete of the Year, former Student Athlete of the Week to play NAIA soccer

Former Student Athlete of the Week Caitlin Estrin from Rancho Mirage is continuing her soccer career at N.A.I.A Southwestern College in Kansas. Estrin was a three-sport captain for the Rattlers, playing volleyball, softball and soccer.

This past week at the school's commencement, Estrin was named the 2020 Rancho Mirage Scholar Athlete of the Year and the Jerry Argovitz Sports Institute Woman of the Year.

Due to coronavirus, Estrin did not have an official signing day at school. Instead, her family held an at-home celebration. She verbally committed in March and mailed in her letter of intent a month later.