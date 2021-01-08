Coachella Valley remembers legendary Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda

Sports

Dodgers Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda touched the lives of many, including those here in the Coachella Valley.

Palm Desert baseball coach and athletic director Darol Salazar spoke the time when Lasorda gave his team a pre-game speech before the CIF finals at Dodger Stadium.

When we were in the CIF finals at Dodger Stadium Ryan Garvey was our 4 hitter. Steve asked Mr. Lasorta to give a pre game speech. He brought it long and hard with colorful language. Our guys were inspired. A CIF official said Tommy needed to wrap it and go to the stands. https://t.co/FrOlNLf8Bg — Darol Salazar (@PDAztecsports) January 8, 2021

Lasorda died last night at the age of 93. According to the Dodgers organization, he suffered a sudden cardiopulmonary arrest in his home just two days after returning home from a two-month hospital stay.

The Dodgers organization released a statement this morning, sharing the sad news of Lasorda's passing.

Lasorda managed the Dodgers from 1976 to 1996, winning two World Series titles and four National League pennants.

"Lasorda's wish to see another Dodgers World Championship was fulfilled last October, when he traveled to Arlington, Texas to witness the Dodgers 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 of the World Series," the team's statement read.

This story will continue to be updated.