‘Charity is everything’ Tony Finau, Phil Mickelson talk American Express Charity Challenge

For the first time ever, the American Express golf tournament in La Quinta will not have the three-day pro-am. In its place is the first-ever Charity Challenge.

Two of the top 30 golfers in the world, alongside celebrity partners, will battle it out on the back nine of the PGA West Pete Dye Stadium course. The $1 million exhibition match will support local Coachella Valley charities.

“I love being an ambassador for American Express. You know, I think that’s an authentic thing for me and when they brought forth, you know, had some ideas a few months ago of potentially having a celebrity matchup or really anything. I told them I’m all in,” said World No. 22 Tony Finau.

Finau will partner with former professional soccer superstar Landon Donovan. The other team is World No. 27 Paul Casey and country music star Jake Owen.

“Charity is everything, I think, in our game. The PGA Tour has done a tremendous job on the amount and the impact that I think we have on communities,” Finau said.

Tournament host and World Golf Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson will emcee the challenge. Mickelson will participate throughout on "Phil's challenges," which provide the opportunity to raise addition dollars for charity.

“We’re going to have a great time out there, but it’s even better when you know that the money that’s being raised is for a great cause and is going to help others. I love being a part of that and, you know, having a foundation myself, I know what it means,” Finau said.

Finau and Donovan will play for ‘Youth Development and Education’ charities while Casey and Owen will play for ‘Health and Wellness’ charities.

Coverage of the event will air on News Channel 3 at 5 and 6 p.m.!