AP source: Lions trade Stafford to LA for Goff, draft picks

Sports

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Detroit Lions are trading quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for quarterback Jared Goff, two future first-round picks and a third-round pick, a person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Saturday night because the deal has not been completed. ESPN first reported the swap, which will include the Rams’ first-round picks in 2022 and 2023, along with their third-round pick this year.

The blockbuster trade of two starting quarterbacks and former No. 1 overall draft picks will provide a change of scenery for two players who probably need it.

Stafford asked to be traded shortly after the current season ended with the Lions’ third straight double-digit losing record. He has been one of the NFL’s most prolific passers during his 12-year career spent entirely in Detroit, but has never won a playoff game.

Meanwhile, the Rams’ coaching staff and front office have publicly expressed a clear loss of confidence in Goff in recent weeks after Los Angeles earned its third playoff berth and posted its fourth straight winning record during his four years under coach Sean McVay. Goff also led the Rams to the Super Bowl after the 2018 season.

Stafford, who turns 33 years old next month, has two years left on a $135 million, five-year contract.

Goff is about to begin a four-year, $134 million contract with $110 million guaranteed. He has been a steady winner since McVay’s arrival, but his high propensity for turnovers and lack of improvement over the past two seasons led McVay and general manager Les Snead to speak openly of a future without Goff in recent weeks.

The familiarity of these two franchises’ front offices likely helped the difficult deal: New Detroit general manager Brad Holmes just left his job as the Rams’ director of college scouting under Snead earlier this month.

Goff was the last first-round pick made by the Rams back in 2016. Snead has now traded away his top pick or moved back in seven consecutive drafts, swinging bold moves to acquire veteran talent including All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Stafford is leaving downtrodden Detroit and heading to sunny Los Angeles with a chance to take the controls of a team that could be a Super Bowl contender next season. The Rams went 10-6 and beat NFC West champion Seattle in the playoffs before losing at Green Bay.

Goff frequently appeared to be a budding star in his first two seasons under McVay when the Rams ranked first (2017) and second (2018) in the NFL in points scored, but he hasn’t built on that success. His 38 turnovers over the past two seasons are the second most in the NFL

Goff passed for 3,952 yards and 20 touchdowns — his lowest total since his rookie year — with 13 interceptions and six lost fumbles over 15 games last season.

During the 2020 finale, Stafford surpassed the 45,000-yard mark in the 165th game of his career — the fewest games an NFL player needed to reach that total. He threw three touchdown passes in that game against Minnesota, raising his career total to 282 .

Like many of Stafford’s accomplishments in Detroit, they were marred by a loss as the Lions fell to 5-11 last for their third straight double-digit loss season and his career record dropped to 74-90-1 in the regular season.

Shortly after last season, Stafford asked to be traded and spared from another rebuilding project.

The Lions asked him to wait until they hired a new general manager and coach, but luring Holmes from the Rams to run Detroit’s front office and giving New Orleans Saints tight ends coach Brad Campbell a shot to be a head coach again didn’t change his mind.

Detroit drafted the strong-armed Stafford out of Georgia with the hopes he could end the Lions’ drought of just one playoff victory since winning the 1957 NFL title.

Stafford became one of the NFL’s most productive quarterbacks, but went 0-3 in the 2011, 2014 and 2016 postseasons.

The Indianapolis Colts, Washington Redskins and San Francisco 49ers were among the many teams that had an interest in Stafford, who earned his only Pro Bowl selection in 2014. Goff is a two-time Pro Bowl selection.

Staford was AP’s Comeback Player of the Year in 2011 after bouncing back from an injury-stunted start of his career. He is No. 16 on the league’s all-time list with 45,109 yards passing and 282 passing touchdowns.

Playing for a team that was often trailing, he led 31 fourth-quarter comebacks in his career and earned 38 victories with game-winning drives.

Detroit drafted Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah last year No. 3 overall, passing up on quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert.

The Lions have the No. 7 overall pick this year, and now that they have a veteran quarterback, they may draft a player to improve an awful defense. Detroit’s defense set franchise records by allowing 519 points and 6,716 yards last season, breaking marks set by its winless team in 2008 and ranking among the worst ever in the league.