Playoffs Week: LQ, Indio, Shadow Hills softball win big

High school softball headlined the day and we had six local teams on the field. La Quinta, Indio and Shadow Hills all at home. Palm Desert, Coachella Valley and Twentynine Palms on the road for a quest for a CIF-SS title.

La Quinta

The Blackhawks looking to build off an incredible regular season (20-5). LQ went undefeated in the DEL and cruised to a league title.

La Quinta shut out Hemet, 7-0, on Thursday in dominant fashion.

Indio

The Lady Rajahs scored four in the second inning and power past Arrowhead Christian, 7-1.

Shadow Hills

The Lady Knights had themselves a night. Shadow Hills scored eight runs in the fourth inning to cruise by Southlands Christian, 11-0.

PD / CV / 29 Palms

Palm Desert won on the road, 5-1, over Santa Rosa Academy. Coachella Valley lost 10-0 to Kennedy. 29 Palms fell as well to Newport Harbor, 5-0.

