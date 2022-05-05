Playoffs Week: LQ, Indio, Shadow Hills softball win big

High school softball headlined the day and we had six local teams on the field. La Quinta, Indio and Shadow Hills all at home. Palm Desert, Coachella Valley and Twentynine Palms on the road for a quest for a CIF-SS title.

B-i-g 🥎 Thursday in the valley ⬇️ @CIFSS playoff run starts now 😤@LQHSsoftball vs Hemet - @williamswes @softball_shhs vs Southlands Christian - 🙋‍♂️@Rajah_Softball vs Arrowhead Christian - 🙋‍♂️



Palm Desert / CV / 29 Palms on the road 🚗



Coverage tonight on @KESQ! — Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) May 5, 2022

La Quinta

The Blackhawks looking to build off an incredible regular season (20-5). LQ went undefeated in the DEL and cruised to a league title.

La Quinta shut out Hemet, 7-0, on Thursday in dominant fashion.

Indio

The Lady Rajahs keep on rollin! 7-1 win over Arrowhead Christian 🥎🔥 @Rajah_Softball



The Walls sisters had the hot bats! Indio ➡️ Round 2 of playoffs! @IHSRajahs @Mrs21Rodriguez pic.twitter.com/TVjJwxt7qN — Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) May 6, 2022

The Lady Rajahs scored four in the second inning and power past Arrowhead Christian, 7-1.

Shadow Hills

I wouldn't want to see Shadow Hills 🥎 in the playoffs! Well coached and they win big over Southlands Christian 11-0! Pivotal pitching mistakes by the visiting team. @KESQ



The Lady Knights advance! ⚔️ @AthleticsSHHS @softball_shhs @shhs_principal @SHHSASB pic.twitter.com/j1KYbShIex — Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) May 6, 2022

The Lady Knights had themselves a night. Shadow Hills scored eight runs in the fourth inning to cruise by Southlands Christian, 11-0.

PD / CV / 29 Palms

Palm Desert won on the road, 5-1, over Santa Rosa Academy. Coachella Valley lost 10-0 to Kennedy. 29 Palms fell as well to Newport Harbor, 5-0.