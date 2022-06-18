Skip to Content
Sports
By
today at 11:09 PM
Published 10:39 PM

Palm Springs Power win fifth-straight, improve to 8-2

On a sub triple digit temperature night, the Palm Springs Power still brought the heat in a 9-5 win over Inland Valley Pirates on Saturday at Palm Springs stadium.

After losing back-to-back games in the beginning of the season, the Power have found their rhythm. They came out the gates firing, scoring multiple runs in the first four innings.

New additions Tori Sweet and Sakami Sato both scored in the first inning.

Carson Phillips commanded the mound as he has done all summer.

Little bit of a scare late with four Power errors in the 9th that gave the Pirates three runs.

Up next, the Power welcome Ventura Thunder for a two game series on July 21st at 7 p.m.

Sports
Author Profile Photo

Bailey Arredondo

Bailey Arredondo is a Sports Anchor/Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. He joined the Desert’s News Leader in January 2022 here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content