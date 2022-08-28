Skip to Content
Former Palm Desert RHP standout, Jeremiah Estrada, called up to Cubs

What a climb for Jeremiah Estrada.

Drafted in 2017 by the Chicago Cubs, Estrada barely pitched until 2021 after recovering from Tommy John surgery. But Estrada kept his head down and went from High-A to the big leagues in the same season.

The Triple-A affiliate for Chicago, the Iowa Cubs, has been the home for Estrada. But now, he makes the jump to Wrigley.

Estrada has struck out 78 of 193 batters faced this season, an impressive 40.4%.

Bailey Arredondo

Bailey Arredondo is a Sports Anchor/Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3.

