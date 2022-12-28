Firebirds roar back to beat Ontario Reign, 7-6, in-front of sell-out crowd
Acrisure Arena erupted after the Firebirds marched back down 5-2 in the second period, and beat the Ontario Reign, 7-6, on Wednesday night.
Down 4-2 after the 1st period, the @Firebirds come roaring back and beat @ontarioreign 7-6!! Incredible atmosphere at @AcrisureArena 🔥 highlights on @KESQ tonight! 🏒 @Jesus_G_Reyes pic.twitter.com/D7SQyPwaaE— Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) December 29, 2022
Santa must have not given Ontario enough coal to keep the #ReignTrain going pic.twitter.com/2lqOJjpzEO— Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) December 29, 2022
Andrew Poturalski was the hero and nets the game-winning goal with under two minutes in the third period.
"I've played in the @TheAHL for 7 years and this hands down the best crowd I've ever played in front of" - @APots94 Andrew Poturalski @Firebirds @AcrisureArena was LIT tonight! 7-6 comeback W for a sell-out crowd @KESQ @Jesus_G_Reyes @Evan_Pivnick @grantfuhr pic.twitter.com/ybBBbINC3I— Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) December 29, 2022
I guess the reign train must have left the station pic.twitter.com/dxXJiMzFN7— Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) December 29, 2022
The Firebirds held on to defeat the Reign and move to 18-6-3-0 on the season. Coachella Valley finished 1-for-2 on the powerplay and 1-for-2 on the penalty kill.
NEXT GAME: Coachella Valley visits the San Jose Barracuda for a pair of games at Tech CU Arena on Friday, December 30th and Saturday, December 31st. Puck drop for both contests is slated for 7:00pm PT.