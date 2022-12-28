Skip to Content
Firebirds roar back to beat Ontario Reign, 7-6, in-front of sell-out crowd

Acrisure Arena erupted after the Firebirds marched back down 5-2 in the second period, and beat the Ontario Reign, 7-6, on Wednesday night.

Andrew Poturalski was the hero and nets the game-winning goal with under two minutes in the third period.

The Firebirds held on to defeat the Reign and move to 18-6-3-0 on the season. Coachella Valley finished 1-for-2 on the powerplay and 1-for-2 on the penalty kill.

Read the game’s box score HERE.

NEXT GAME: Coachella Valley visits the San Jose Barracuda for a pair of games at Tech CU Arena on Friday, December 30th and Saturday, December 31st. Puck drop for both contests is slated for 7:00pm PT.

Bailey Arredondo

Bailey Arredondo is a Sports Anchor/Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. He joined the Desert's News Leader in January 2022

