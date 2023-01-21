Skip to Content
January 21, 2023
Jon Rahm, rookie Davis Thompson set for Sunday showdown at American Express

And then there were two.

A Sunday showdown between Jon Rahm and Davis Thompson is in store for the final round of the 64th American Express.

World No. 4 Rahm continues his stellar play, shooting a 65 on Saturday. He is seeking his second tournament title having won here in 2018.

Rahm came out firing with a 30 on the front nine, reeling in four birdies and one eagle.

Both Rahm and Thompson belong to SPORTFIVE, the sports management agency that manages and operates The American Express.

Thompson, who led the tournament to start the day, posted a 5-under 67.

The PGA Tour rookie is having a historic week, making five eagles through the first 36 holes, which tied a PGA Tour record.

Sunday will be the biggest opportunity for Thompson's young career, trying for his first PGA Tour victory.

Stay with KESQ for coverage of the final round of the American Express at the Stadium Course of PGA WEST.

