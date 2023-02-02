League Championships: PS boys basketball and PD girls soccer win DEL

As we continue our coverage of local prep winter sports league championships both Palm Desert and Palm Springs added another banner to their respective programs.

Boys Basketball

Palm Springs beat rival Palm Desert on Thursday night to cap off a perfect 10-0 league season.

Perfect 10-0 in league / DEL Champs! @PSBasketball1 Palm Springs 🏀 went on a tear this season. Averaging just under 70 PPG in league! @KESQ @BlakeArthur24 pic.twitter.com/lFGVwjfhzJ — Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) February 3, 2023

"We are fortunate enough to be ranked and this is our fourth league title in five years," said head coach Chris Howard. "We have been in the playoffs before and are hoping to have a little more success last year and more like previous years."

"It's a great feeling. All the work is paying off. Its what we were expecting to do and we did it," said Zach Buley. "We practice hard everyday with this goal in mind and we are ready to go into playoffs and win."

Girls Soccer

Palm Desert has been a perennial threat on the pitch. In a tie, 1-1, with Palm Springs to end the regular season on Thursday night the Aztecs clinched another DEL championship.

"We were feeling a little questionable at the end of the season but we all joined together as a team and pulled through together," said Ryann Van Horn.

"We have to leave a legacy and leave memories behind with the players," said senior Parker LaMont. "Getting another title means a lot to the program and the girls on the team."

"Hats off to my girls. They went through a lot this season and they preserve like no other," said head coach Oliver Alaniz. "I think we rounded out a really great season today."