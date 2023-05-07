AHL Division Finals feature top two teams, Wranglers vs. Firebirds

The Coachella Valley Firebirds will meet its toughest test in the AHL Calder Cup Division Finals. Starting on Thursday, the Firebirds and Calgary Wranglers will face off in a Best-of-Five game series.

"I think it's the match-up everybody wanted to see," said goalie Joey Daccord. "Us and them, all year neck and neck for the most points in the entire league and the division as well."

"This by far has just blown everything else out of the water," - @JDac35 Joey Daccord. @Firebirds Goalie giving high praise for the support and enthusiasm from the fans at @AcrisureArena and the entire CV community! @KESQ 🔥🌴🏒 pic.twitter.com/Ed7FaiiCQX — Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) May 7, 2023

A 33-save shutout for Joey Daccord and the @Firebirds advance to the Pacific Division Finals 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iGzU3jY1Vv — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) May 6, 2023

"We had a good battle with them during the regular season so we are looking forward to it," said captain Max McCormick.

"It's going to be fast, its going to be physical," said right wing Jeremy McKenna. "Whenever it begins we will be ready and we will have a good game plan and execute the game plan."

Be sure to stay with News Channel 3 for Firebird playoff hockey coverage.