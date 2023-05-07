Skip to Content
Sports
By
New
Published 5:43 PM

AHL Division Finals feature top two teams, Wranglers vs. Firebirds

FIREBIRDS

The Coachella Valley Firebirds will meet its toughest test in the AHL Calder Cup Division Finals. Starting on Thursday, the Firebirds and Calgary Wranglers will face off in a Best-of-Five game series.

"I think it's the match-up everybody wanted to see," said goalie Joey Daccord. "Us and them, all year neck and neck for the most points in the entire league and the division as well." 

"We had a good battle with them during the regular season so we are looking forward to it," said captain Max McCormick.  

"It's going to be fast, its going to be physical," said right wing Jeremy McKenna. "Whenever it begins we will be ready and we will have a good game plan and execute the game plan." 

Be sure to stay with News Channel 3 for Firebird playoff hockey coverage.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bailey Arredondo

Bailey Arredondo is a Sports Anchor/Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. He joined the Desert’s News Leader in January 2022 here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content