Patrick Cantlay co-leads American Express after 10-under 62 opening round

Patrick Cantlay, aka "Patty Ice," was on fire Thursday.

Cantlay shot a 10-under 62 at La Quinta Country Club and shares the tournament lead awith lee Hodges after one round.

Patty Ice was on fire today! 🧊🔥



Cantlay makes par on 18 to shoot 10-under 62 in first round. He’s got a share of the lead. @KESQ @theamexgolf @baileyarredondo @Jesus_G_Reyes @patrick_cantlay pic.twitter.com/UubpIOY3iQ — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) January 20, 2022

The So-Cal native started his round 7-under through seven holes. He then got to10-under through 13 holes but made pars the rest of the way to finish with a 62.

Known to be a course that yields a lot of birdies, LQCC is a player favorite because of its excellent condition and playability. In fact, Cantlay said it's his favorite course in the rotation this week and one of the best conditioned golf courses.

