Low in La Quinta: Strong scoring the story again in first round of American Express

As we know with this event, players have to go low if they want any chance of contending for a tournament title.

Back-to-back eagles led to a 28 (-8) on the front 9, followed by a smooth 34 (-2) on the back for a solid 62 (-10) to start his week in the desert. https://t.co/kCDlAmcPho — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) January 19, 2023

With perfect, player-friendly course conditions, strong scoring is going to be a theme this week. It's actually been a theme for years with this tournament.

Picture perfect day for the first round of the @theamexgolf! As pure as you’re gonna find on the @PGATOUR! 🥶❄️ pic.twitter.com/6PajnAUNBp — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) January 19, 2023

In fact, the average winning score over the last five years has been 24 under par.

Second round play will start on Friday.

Love the passion from Al and Becky Hopwood. They have been volunteering here at LQCC for over 20 years and last year was relieved for a digital board. Digital board had too many errors so Al & Becky are back in business! @KESQ @BlakeArthur24 @LaQuintaCA @theamexgolf @Tarp1969 pic.twitter.com/hz807wZgd7 — Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) January 19, 2023

Reminder: Since this is a Pro-Am event with three golf courses, the cut will not be made until the completion of third round play on Saturday.

TOURNAMENT DATES: 01/19/2023-01/22/2023 COURSE: PGA WEST (Pete Dye SC, Nicklaus TC, La Quinta CC) LOCATION: La Quinta, CA USA YARDAGE: 7,060 PAR VALUE: 72