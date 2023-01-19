Skip to Content
American Express
By
Updated
today at 5:50 PM
Published 4:06 PM

Low in La Quinta: Strong scoring the story again in first round of American Express

Jon Rahm shot 8-under at LQCC to start his week.
KESQ
Jon Rahm shot 8-under at LQCC to start his week.

As we know with this event, players have to go low if they want any chance of contending for a tournament title.

With perfect, player-friendly course conditions, strong scoring is going to be a theme this week. It's actually been a theme for years with this tournament.

In fact, the average winning score over the last five years has been 24 under par.

Second round play will start on Friday.

Stay with Sports Director Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo for continuing coverage throughout the week.

Reminder: Since this is a Pro-Am event with three golf courses, the cut will not be made until the completion of third round play on Saturday.

TOURNAMENT DATES:01/19/2023-01/22/2023
COURSE:PGA WEST (Pete Dye SC, Nicklaus TC, La Quinta CC)
LOCATION:La Quinta, CA USA
YARDAGE:7,060
PAR VALUE:72
FEDEXCUP POINTS/1ST:500
PRIZE MONEY/1ST:$8,000,000 /$1,440,000

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: American Express
Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content