Rahm struggles in 3rd round of Spanish Open, 6 shots back

AP National Sports

MADRID (AP) — World No. 1 Jon Rahm will need a big comeback to have a chance at successfully defending his Spanish Open title. Rahm started Saturday one shot off the lead. But a rough third round left him six strokes behind new leader Rafa Cabrera Bello heading into the final round. Rahm holds a share of ninth after carding a 1-over-72 through the third round at Madrid’s Club de Campo Villa. Rahm is back playing in Spain for the first time in two years. The U.S. Open champion is the two-time defending champion at the Spanish Open. The event was called off last year due to the pandemic.