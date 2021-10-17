STAT WATCH: Georgia ‘D’ dominates at season’s midway point

By ERIC OLSON

AP College Football Writer

Georgia’s defense leads three statistical categories as the college football season reaches the midway point. The Bulldogs are allowing an average of just over six points per game, 145 yards passing and 201 total. LSU’s Tyrion Davis-Price turned in the top rushing performance of the season, so far, with 36 carries for a school-record 287 yards against Florida. Colorado State’s Cayden Camper continues to be the nation’s most prolific field goal kicker. He was 5 for 6 against New Mexico after making all six of his attempts against San Jose State. He has at least five field goals in three games.