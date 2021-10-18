Van Dijk happy with comeback after injury, set for CL return

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Virgil van Dijk has been spared Champions League duty so far this season as Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has taken care not to overload his star defender after a serious knee injury. However, it looks like it’s time for the Dutchman to make his return. Van Dijk is set to face Atletico Madrid in the Spanish capital on Tuesday almost exactly a year since he was given the diagnosis by a specialist he would require an operation on an anterior cruciate ligament tear in his right knee. Van Dijk has played every minute of all eight of Liverpool’s English Premier League matches though was rested for the team’s wins over AC Milan and Porto in the Champions League.