Vunipolas among big names missing for England’s rugby tests

LONDON (AP) — England will enter the November rugby internationals without four of its biggest names after an improvement in club form failed to earn Mako and Billy Vunipola, Jamie George and George Ford recalls to the squad. The four players were left out of Eddie Jones’ extended training squad last month ahead of test matches against Tonga, Australia and South Africa despite being mainstays for England since the Australian coach took charge after the 2015 World Cup. The Vunipola brothers and George reacted to the snub by excelling for Saracens in recent weeks while Ford has been a key factor behind Leicester’s emergence as English Premiership leader.