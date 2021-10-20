Newcastle reshaping begins with manager Steve Bruce leaving

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle has parted ways with manager Steve Bruce as its Saudi ownership began reshaping the team two weeks after buying the Premier League club. The decision is the first big call by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund that took control of the northeast English club, which is in the relegation zone eight matches into the season. Newcastle said Bruce left by “mutual consent” after being in charge since July 2019. Fans were chanting for his firing during Sunday’s 3-2 loss to Tottenham. Assistant coach Graeme Jones will be in temporary charge for the match at Crystal Palace on Saturday.