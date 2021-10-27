No. 1 Georgia’s title hopes boosted by down year in SEC East

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

Playing in the top-heavy SEC East could work out well for No. 1 Georgia’s championship hopes. The Bulldogs appear to have a smooth path to the Southeastern Conference championship football game in Atlanta. They can thank the Eastern Division. Georgia plays Florida this week as the first of three consecutive games against SEC East teams which currently have losing conference records. Despite having Georgia to boost its credibility, the East lacks depth and is again playing catch-up to the West, which has won 11 of the last 12 SEC championships. The East’s lone SEC champion in that span was Georgia in 2017.