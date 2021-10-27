Padres hire Niebla as pitching coach before landing manager

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres have hired Ruben Niebla from Cleveland as their pitching coach. General manager A.J. Preller hired Niebla even though he has yet to hire a replacement for Jayce Tingler, who was fired Oct. 6. Tingler took the fall for the Padres’ brutal second-half collapse, which saw them plummet from a solid grip on the NL’s second wild card spot to finishing with a losing record for the 10th time in 11 seasons. Niebla has been Cleveland’s assistant pitching coach for the last two seasons. He spent seven seasons as the Guardians’ minor league pitching coordinator before that.