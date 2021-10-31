Carmelo Anthony scores 23, leads Lakers past Rockets 95-85

By JILL PAINTER LOPEZ

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carmelo Anthony scored 23 points in a reserve role and Russell Westbrook added 20 points in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 95-85 victory over the Houston Rockets. Anthony Davis had 16 points and 13 rebounds, and LeBron James scored 15 points in the star-studded Lakers’ fourth win in five games after opening the season with two losses. Eric Gordon scored 17 points and Christian Wood had 16 for the Rockets, who lost their fourth straight at the start of a five-game road trip. Anthony had another dynamic game in his first season with Los Angeles, hitting five 3-pointers and tying his career high with four blocked shots.