Thorns appoint former goalkeeper Karina LeBlanc as GM

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Thorns have named former goalkeeper Karina LeBlanc as the team’s new general manager. LeBlanc is currently the head of women’s soccer for CONCACAF, the confederation for North and Central America and Caribbean soccer. She plans to step down from that post to focus on the Thorns. The move comes amid calls for the ouster of Gavin Wilkinson, who was the general manager of the National Women’s Soccer League team. Wilkinson will remain as GM for the Portland Timbers of Major League Soccer.