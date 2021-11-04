Cowboys’ Prescott puts calf issue to rest, set for Broncos

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says it’s “safe to say” he will play against Denver on Sunday. Prescott is coming off a calf injury that kept him out of last week’s 20-16 victory over Minnesota. He injured the calf almost three weeks ago on the winning touchdown pass in overtime against New England. The Cowboys hoped the open week after the victory over the Patriots would keep Prescott from missing a game. They have followed a cautious path instead.