Steelers try to stay hot as Fields, reeling Bears visit

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have won three straight heading into a visit from the Chicago Bears. Pittsburgh’s recent surge has coincided with improved play from an offensive line featuring two rookies in left tackle Dan Moore Jr. and center Kendrick Green. The Steelers have gone over 100 yards rushing during their winning streak after topping that number just once in their previous 16 games. The Bears have dropped three in a row. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields played well in a loss to San Francisco, but will face a stiff test from a Steelers pass rush featuring star outside linebacker T.J. Watt.