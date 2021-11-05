Yorkshire chairman Hutton resigns over Rafiq racism case

LONDON (AP) — Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton has resigned in the fallout from Azeem Rafiq’s racism allegations against the English cricket club. Hutton said “today I announce my resignation as chairman of Yorkshire County Cricket Club, with immediate effect . . . there has been a constant unwillingness from the executive members of the board and senior management at the club to apologize, and to accept that there was racism, and to look forward.” On Thursday Yorkshire was suspended from hosting international matches as punishment for its handling of the racism case that has shaken the sport.