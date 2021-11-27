AP source: Mets add CF Marte with $78 million, 4-year deal

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets have bolstered their lineup with three free-agent deals, adding speedy center fielder Starling Marte to go along with Mark Canha and All-Star infielder Eduardo Escobar. Marte’s four-year contract is worth $78 million, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contracts are pending physicals and haven’t been announced by the team. New York also has agreements in place with Canha, a veteran outfielder who also can play first base, and Escobar, who hit 28 homers this season.