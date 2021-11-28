Leverkusen wins 3-1 at virus-hit Leipzig in empty stadium

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Players’ shouts echoed around an empty stadium for the first time this season in the Bundesliga as coronavirus-hit Leipzig lost 3-1 to Bayer Leverkusen. Moussa Diaby scored one goal and assisted another for Leverkusen in a game overshadowed by the virus. No fans were allowed because of high infection rates in Leipzig’s home state of Saxony. Evan Ndicka headed the winning goal in added time to give Eintracht Frankfurt a 2-1 win over Union Berlin.