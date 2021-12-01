Safe at home: Buxton relishes comfort of staying with Twins

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The first long-term contract offer to Byron Buxton came from the Minnesota Twins nearly five years ago. They secured the speedy center fielder this week for the next seven seasons with a $100 million deal. Getting it done required ample patience, creativity and respect from both sides. The tipping point was simply the deep desire by Buxton and his family to stay with the only franchise he’s ever been with. The Twins have a 118-69 record in the 187 games Buxton has played in over the last three seasons. They’re 92-105 without him. Buxton turns 28 later this month.