Stamkos scores in OT to lead Lightning past Bruins 3-2

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored at 1:31 of overtime and the Tampa Bay Lighting bounced back after blowing a two-goal lead to beat the Boston Bruins 3-2. Taylor Raddysh had his first career goal, a short-handed score in the first period. Ondrej Palat also scored for the defending Stanley Cup champions. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 37 shots, and Stamkos recorded a point for the sixth straight game. Charlie Coyle and Curtis Lazar scored after the Bruins fell behind 2-0 early in the second period. Jeremy Swayman made 22 saves for the Bruins. Boston outshot the Lightning 39-25.