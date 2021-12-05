Ohio State opens Big Ten play with 76-64 win over Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Kyle Young scored 16 points, E.J. Liddell added 14 points and Ohio State beat Penn State 76-64 in a Big Ten opener for both teams. Ohio State made seven 3-pointers in the opening 10 minutes of the game. Six different Buckeyes made a 3 during the spree for a 27-19 lead, and Ohio State led 41-30 at halftime after going 7 of 16 from distance. Ohio State led by double figures for the opening 15 minutes of the second half. Penn State got as close as six points until Justin Ahrens sank a 3-pointer from the corner for a 70-61 lead at 2:15. Malachi Branham added 11 points for Ohio State.