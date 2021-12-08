Tottenham’s game vs Rennes off after COVID outbreak in squad

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham manager Antonio Conte says eight players and five members of staff have tested positive for the coronavirus. It prompted the team’s Europa Conference League match against Rennes on Thursday to be called off. Conte says “every day we are having people with COVID” and that “the situation is serious.” Conte said he only had 11 players available for the game against Rennes. Tottenham also has closed the first-team area of its training center “in the interests of the health and safety of players and staff.” The Premier League game against Brighton on Sunday could also be in doubt.