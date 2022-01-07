Connecticut 10th-grade hockey player dies after collision

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut 10th-grade hockey player has died after falling to the ice and being cut on the neck by the skate of another player during a game. Police say the accident occurred Thursday as the Brunswick school, a college preparatory school for boys in Greenwich, played St. Luke’s School, a private co-educational school from New Canaan. St. Luke’s identified the player as Teddy Balkind. Police and school officials say Balkind fell to the ice and the other player was unable to stop, resulting in a collision. The prep school player was rushed to Greenwich Hospital, where he died.