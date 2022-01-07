No Ronaldo as Salah joins Messi, Lewandowski for FIFA award

ZURICH (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has been left off the three-man shortlist for FIFA’s best player award for only the second time in 15 years. Mohamed Salah was voted on ahead of the five-time winner. Six-time FIFA award winner Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski are also candidates to win on Jan. 17. Lewandowski won last year ahead of Ronaldo and Messi. No player from European Championship-winning team Italy or Champions League winner Chelsea were voted to the shortlist. Voting was done by national team captains and coaches, plus media and fans worldwide.