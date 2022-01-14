Messi to miss another PSG game, says COVID recovery slow

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi will miss another game for Paris Saint-Germain after acknowledging that his recovery from COVID-19 has been slower than expected. PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino says the Argentina forward won’t be available for Saturday’s game against Brest at Parc des Princes. The 34-year-old Messi missed PSG’s 1-1 draw at Lyon last Sunday when the French league returned from its winter break. Messi had become infected while home in Argentina. He later tested negative and returned to Paris. Messi says in a social media post that he is “almost recovered” but that it has taken longer than expected.