Durant has sprained knee ligament, no timetable for return

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant has a sprained medial collateral ligament of his left knee, sidelining the NBA’s leading scorer just as the Brooklyn Nets were poised to finally have a lengthy run with their Big Three. Durant was injured Saturday in a victory over New Orleans when teammate Bruce Brown was knocked backward and fell into his knee. Durant had an MRI exam Sunday that confirmed the injury. The Nets said Durant was expected to return to full strength following a period of rehabilitation, but didn’t provide a timetable. Brooklyn starts a four-game road trip Monday in Cleveland.