Germany gets women’s sweep, Meyers Taylor gets points title

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — German sleds swept the medals in the women’s World Cup bobsled finale of the season Sunday. And Elana Meyers Taylor of the U.S. clinched the seasonlong points title. Kim Kalicki and Lisa Buckwitz got the women’s win. Kaillie Humphries and Sylvia Hoffman were the top U.S. sled, finishing fourth. Francesco Friedrich’s streak of 11 consecutive World Cup four-man victories ended with Latvia’s Oskars Kibermanis getting a win in the season finale. Hunter Church drove to 13th for the U.S. and Frank Del Duca got his sled across the line in 15th.